Hunter Biden will plead guilty to federal tax charges today

Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is expected in court Wednesday to plead guilty to federal tax charges.

It will mark the end of a yearslong investigation into Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings that has been spotlighted throughout his father’s presidency. It’s also the first time the Justice Department has brought charges against a sitting president’s child.

Tribune Wire

