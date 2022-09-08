Hurricane Earl is is forecast to turn into a major hurricane later Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, with tropical storm conditions expected to begin in Bermuda soon. (National Hurricane Center/TNS)

MIAMI — Hurricane Earl is is forecast to turn into a major hurricane later Thursday, with tropical storm conditions expected to begin in Bermuda soon.

Swells caused by the Category 2 hurricane are also building near Bermuda and are expected to reach the U.S. east coast later Thursday. They are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tribune Wire

