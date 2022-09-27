Hurricane Ian is poised to become one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, leaving a destructive trail of floods and power failures in Cuba and threatening to slam Florida’s western coastline next with 125-mile-per-hour winds.

Ian’s top winds have dropped to 115 mph as it reemerged over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, about 305 miles from Sarasota, Fla., according to an advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. New York time. The storm is forecast to strengthen through Wednesday, bringing threats of 8-foot storm surges into Tampa Bay and heavy rains across Florida and the U.S. Southeast.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.