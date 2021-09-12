A Louisiana man heading home after evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ida was killed in a fiery nine-car pileup that closed part of Interstate 10 on Thursday, according to authorities.
Timothy Achee, 29, of Metairie was returning from Houston, where he and his family fled to avoid the storm last month, Maj. Zak Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
A tractor-trailer failed to stop and slammed into a line of stalled traffic on the highway, Simmers said. The result was a deadly nine-care pileup that caused Achee’s car to catch fire.
Achee’s father and brother survived the crash with minor injuries, WAFB reported, citing authorities. The family’s dog was killed, according to the news station.
The driver of the big rig, Jack Duff III of Mobile, Ala., was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation, Simmers said.
