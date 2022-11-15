Hurricane Nicole unearthed what is likely an ancient Native American burial ground on Chastain Beach in the town of Stuart, Fla.

Authorities found and removed the remains of at least six bodies, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. A social media posting from the Sheriff’s Office said detectives worked with “the utmost care and respect” to carefully remove and preserve the remains that were exposed.

Tribune Wire

