U.S. President Donald Trump, shown here in 2020, reportedly told aides “I’m just not going to leave” after losing his reelection bid that year. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Former President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that he would simply refuse to hand over power to President Joe Biden after losing the 2020 election.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, CNN reported, quoting a forthcoming book by journalist Maggie Haberman.

Tribune Wire

