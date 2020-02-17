Ian R. Coristine, the “outsider” who captured the majestic beauty of the Thousand Islands area from above in the era before drones, died Saturday.
“Ian was a visionary that gifted us an aerial view of river and region — what some might describe as God’s perspective of our St. Lawrence River community,” said renowned National Geographic underwater photographer Jennifer Hayes, Clayton.
Mr. Coristine, 71, died after “a brief but intense battle with pancreatic and liver cancer,” according to his obituary posted by Eternal Care Cremation, Elizabethtown, Ontario, Canada.
In June of 2018, Mr. Coristine told the Times, “It takes an outsider, to some extent, to fully understand what’s here because people who have lived here all their lives have had it all their lives and they think it’s normal.”
In Mr. Coristine’s eyes, this area he stumbled over was not normal when it came to beauty, and he devoted a large part of his life to sharing that beauty with others through his books and words. He did it with the vision of a perfectionist.
“He was very particular and very fussy and wanted it to be the best always,” said author Donna Walsh Inglehart, Bath, Maine. “He just made it happen. I’m just one of many people who are lined up to testify as to how generous he was and how excited he was to make things happen.”
Mr. Coristine, a native of Montreal who bought a summer home on Raleigh Island, Mallorytown, Ontario, also, in later years, spent time at his home in Provence, France, with his wife, Lyne Roberge. He discovered the Thousand Islands — an area “completely unknown” to him — during a 1992 random flight over the area. During his former career as the Canadian distributor for Challenger ultralight aircraft, he had learned the craft of air-to-air photography.
His images, which include, bridges, ships, boats, fog-laden islands, a misty and icy St. Lawrence, desolate shores and cozy coves, were collected in seven books, many now collectors’ items.
His first book, “The 1000 Islands,” was published in 2002 and sold out three printings. His seventh book, “Ian Coristine’s 1000 Islands,” released in 2016, has selections from his 20 years of work and a library of more than 50,000 photographs. Approximately 120,000 of his books have sold, mainly between Clayton and Alexandria Bay and, on the Canadian side, between Kingston and Brockville.
Two of his books won “Benny” awards sponsored by the Printing Industries of America/Graphic Arts Technical Foundation. He shared his first “Benny” with Henderson Printing in Brockville.
Mr. Coristine, with two others, established the online magazine Thousand Islands Life. It was co-created in 2006 by the late Paul Malo, emeritus professor of architecture at Syracuse University and Mike Franklin, a property specialist with Sotheby’s International Realty.
Mr. Malo died in 2008 and Mr. Coristine, hoping that the magazine wouldn’t die with Mr. Malo, urged someone to take it over. Susan W. Smith, a resident of Sagistawika Island, Canada, just north of Grindstone Island, volunteered, along with associate Kim Lunman.
“He sat on my veranda with Mike Franklin and the two of them started telling me how important Thousand Islands Life was and that it could be a resource to the community forever,” Mrs. Smith said in a phone interview from her winter residence in Florida. “It was a bit of a push, but I said, ‘All right.’ From there, it kept on going.”
Mr. Coristine routinely shared his photos with the magazine and for other publications, such as the Watertown Daily Times.
“He had a knack for seeing what was really good,” Mrs. Smith said. “He would often say to me things like, ‘That photo you published from such and such wasn’t good enough. The horizon wasn’t straight.’ Ian never settled for second-best.”
Ms. Hayes and her National Geographic photographer husband, David Doubilet, operate Undersea Images. As underwater photographers, Ms. Hayes and Mr. Doubilet are in awe of the way Mr. Coristine captured light illuminating majestic moments — all while flying an ultra-light aircraft.
“He understood how light painted the river,” Ms. Hayes said. “He could anticipate different types of light and put himself there for the first touch of morning light and the lingering glow of sunset.”
In 2012, Mr. Coristine, working with Ms. Walsh Inglehart, published the memoir, “One in a Thousand,” as an Apple iTunes e-book combining images, prose and music.
“He had this massive, 150,000 word manuscript of his notes from over the years,” Ms. Walsh Inglehart said. “He was the most generous, enthusiastic and passionate person I ever worked with.”
On New Year’s Day of this year, Mr. Coristine wrote to Ms. Walsh Inglehart.
“He said that he really wished we had more time to add on more chapters and would I be willing to write about his enchanted life with Lyne,” she said.
Ms. Walsh Inglehart said she may write up those chapters “just to have them” and perhaps one day submit to Thousand Islands Life.
Ms. Hayes noted that Mr. Coristine’s vision preceded what we take for granted now with drones, which she described as “a robotic tool that will never achieve the poetry or intimacy of Ian’s photographs.”
Two years ago, when asked about drones, Mr. Coristine told the Times that he thought they were “fabulous.”
“There will be lots and lots of pictures that will evolve because of them,” he said. “But I guess I managed to document the time before they came into being. I was perhaps lucky enough to see that I had the privileged view and I would be able to deliver something that people would never otherwise see.”
Mr. Coristine pioneered another dimension as to how the Thousand Islands area is viewed, Ms. Hayes said.
“Some of his images have inspired us to seek that very place and explore it from beneath the surface,” Ms. Hayes said.
The National Geographic photographer recalled an incident of several years ago when she and Mr. Doubilet surfaced with cameras after a late dive on the 19th century three-masted schooner A.E. Vickery, a wreck off Rock Island Lighthouse.
“He circled us in his ultralight,” Ms. Hayes said.
The three photographers, two below, and one in the air, — all experts in their craft — shared a salute, perhaps acknowledging the special world in their midst.
“Our two worlds colliding,” Ms. Hayes said. “It was magical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.