Ian primed to power up, hit Florida as a hurricane

A Publix store in the Metrowest was nearly sold out of water on Saturday in Orlando, Fla., as residents ready themselves ahead of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to make landfall in the state as a hurricane. Cristobal Reyes/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — On Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Ian remained on track for a potential landfall somewhere along the Florida Gulf coast later this week — with the Big Bend area in the center of a forecast track that could still change.

The storm continued to slowly organize but by today the National Hurricane Center expects it to morph into a monster, approaching Cuba on Tuesday as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. The western part of the island, including Havana, was now under a hurricane warning. By early Wednesday, Ian is expected to be more than 100 miles west of Key West — a dangerous system with its final destination still up in the air.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.