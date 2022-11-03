ICE: Pelosi attack suspect in U.S. illegally

A San Francisco police officer stands guard in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made. Speaker Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

David DePape, the man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the U.S. illegally and could be deported to Canada, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday.

DePape, 42, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with last week’s attack, which left Pelosi with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Tribune Wire

