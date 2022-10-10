BIZ-IMF-WORLDBANK-RECESSION-GET

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva participates in a town hall discussion with civil society organizations at IMF headquarters on Monday in Washington, D.C. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group are holding their annual meetings in Washington all this week. Last week, the IMF executive board approved $1.3 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

The heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank warned of a rising risk of a global recession as advanced economies slow and faster inflation forces the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates, adding to the debt pressures on developing nations.

In the U.S., the world’s largest economy, the labor market is still very strong but is losing momentum because the impact of higher borrowing costs is “starting to bite,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday. The euro zone is slowing as natural gas prices soar, as is China due to COVID-19 disruptions and volatility in the housing sector.

