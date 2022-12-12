Immigrants sue ICE for spying on financial records

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents apprehend someone in the early morning hours in Bell Gardens, California, in March 2020. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A U.S. senator recently revealed that for years, Immigration and Customs Enforcement secretly spied on wire transfers of more than $500 to or from California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico without probable cause or a warrant.

Now a group of immigrants who say their remittances to family abroad were caught up in that massive warrantless dragnet is suing the government and the wire-transfer behemoth Western Union, which provided money transfer records.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.