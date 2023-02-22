A vast winter storm is pummeling the central U.S., dumping record levels of snow, canceling hundreds of flights and coating roads with ice to create “impossible” travel conditions.

Storm warnings and advisories stretch across almost the entire northern part of the U.S., with blizzard warnings in place in Minnesota and the Dakotas, which would get the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. Parts of Iowa and northern Illinois will get sleet and freezing rain, leaving roads treacherous.

Tribune Wire

