In largest podcast deal yet, SiriusXM to buy Stitcher for up to $325 million

SiriusXM confirmed Monday it will acquire podcasting company Stitcher for up to $325 million in the industry’s largest podcasting deal yet.
The acquisition will give the satellite radio giant, home of such programs as the “The Howard Stern Show,” a greater foothold in podcasting. The company said it would pay $265 million in cash for Stitcher and potentially up to $60 million more if Stitcher meets certain financial metrics this year and in 2021.
The deal will increase SiriusXM’s reach to more than 150 million listeners across all its properties. Stitcher creates podcasts and links podcasters to advertisers through its Midroll Media advertising network. Stitcher also operates its own app.
Stitcher podcasts include “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” The company is based in New York but has offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The company is bolstering its presence as rivals such as Spotify and iHeartRadio have beefed up their investments in the space. In 2018, iHeartRadio acquired Atlanta-based podcast publisher Stuff Media for $55 million, and last year, Spotify bought several podcast-related companies including New York-based Gimlet Media for around $230 million.
SiriusXM in recent years has made several acquisitions, including its 2018 purchase of streaming service Pandora in an all-stock transaction valued around $3.5 billion. The company also recently acquired podcast management firm Simplecast.
Stitcher was acquired by E.W. Scripps Co. in 2016 for $4.5 million.
Last year, Stitcher had $72.5 million in revenue, up 42% from 2018, because of growth in advertising, E.W. Scripps Co. said in its annual report.
