LONDON — President Donald Trump sat down in a gilded chair beside President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday, prepared for what has become a ritual of sorts on his home turf at the White House: He holds forth as another leader is left to smile stoically through his jokes, jabs and insults.
By the time their 45-minute appearance at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London was over, the French leader had managed a rare role reversal, putting Trump on the defensive about his vision for NATO and his handling of a military conflict involving Turkey.
The moment, which came as both leaders were in London to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NATO alliance, underscored how a relationship has devolved over divisions on matters ranging from terrorism to trade policy.
In November, Macron made headlines for lamenting, in an interview with The Economist magazine, what he said was the loss of American leadership, leading to “the brain death of NATO.” He said the United States under Trump appeared to be “turning its back on us,” notably by pulling troops out of northeastern Syria without notice, and called on Europeans to do more in their own defense with the aim of “strategic autonomy.”
In a 52-minute meeting Tuesday morning with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, Trump called Macron’s comments last month “very insulting” and a “very, very nasty statement essentially to 28 countries.”
But when asked during the afternoon meeting to address his earlier comments about Macron, Trump, a leader averse to face-to-face confrontation, initially demurred. When it was his turn to speak, Macron was direct.
“My statement created some reactions,” Macron said. “I do stand by it.”
As they continued a terse back-and-forth, Macron targeted Trump’s relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Erdogan has already upset NATO allies by purchasing a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, the S-400. He is now threatening to oppose NATO’s plans to fortify the defense of Poland and the Baltic countries if the alliance does not join him in labeling some Kurdish groups as terrorists.
On Tuesday, Trump would not say whether he would impose sanctions on Turkey for buying the missile system.
