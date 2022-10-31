India bridge collapse leaves 134 dead

Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations early Monday after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, India, on Sunday. At least 134 people were killed after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below. Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

At least 134 people were killed and several others injured in western India after a suspension bridge collapsed in one of the deadliest accidents in a decade, raising concerns over the viability of the country’s infrastructure push.

Local news reports said that hundreds of people were on the suspension bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat when it collapsed Sunday and many were still missing after the accident that took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. At least 134 people have been confirmed dead, said N. K. Muchhar, a senior district official in Morbi.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.