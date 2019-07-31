India’s wild tiger population rises, despite conflict with humans

NEW DELHI — India’s population of endangered Bengal tigers is on the rise, officials said Monday.
According to a government estimate, there are nearly 3,000 Bengal tigers in the wild in India, a 33% increase since 2014. Wildlife experts say better safety monitoring and stricter wildlife polices have helped the tiger population grow to its largest in about two decades.
“Once the people of India decide to do something, there is no force that can prevent them from getting the desired results,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a news conference Monday announcing the figures.
But as the number of tigers has increased, so have the human-tiger conflicts in India, a country of 1.3 billion.
India has created nearly two dozen tiger reserves in the past decade, but many are surrounded by villages. As development projects shrink the space separating humans and tigers, the animals are spilling out of reserves in search of prey — wild pigs, cattle and sometimes people.
Prerna Singh Bindra, a conservationist and author of “The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis,” said the country needs “a sound strategy” to avoid human-animal conflicts. “Forests are being fragmented,” she said. “We are saying yes to about 98% of development and other projects in protected areas. If we keep cutting habitats, this tiger utopia is going to come crashing down.”
The tiger census released Monday, which covered nearly 150,000 square miles and tracked “carnivore signs” using thousands of camera traps, found that India’s tiger population rose to 2,967 in 2018, about 700 more than in 2014. The world has only about 4,000 tigers left in the wild.
The report found that tiger populations had increased across India, with the highest number in Madhya Pradesh, a hot, shrubby state with more than 500 cats. Apart from the camera traps, thousands of wildlife officials covered more than 300,000 miles on foot to collect dung samples and take photographs from thick green canopies.
The authors of the report, which was prepared by the central government’s National Tiger Conservation Authority, called it “the world’s largest effort invested in any wildlife survey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.