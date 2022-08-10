BIZ-INFLATION-GET

People shop at a grocery supermarket in Alhambra, California, on July 13. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP

WASHINGTON — After months of steadily climbing to a 40-year high, the pace of inflation slowed notably in July as gas prices fell sharply and Americans got some relief on the cost of clothing, cars and other necessities.

The annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, edged down to 8.5% in July from 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in a report issued Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.