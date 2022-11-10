Inflation slows more than forecast

People shop for groceries in a Manhattan store. Inflation, in the form of higher prices for gas, food, and other consumer goods was one of the dominant issues on voters’ minds during the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Thursday’s consumer price index report showed inflation is cooling. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. inflation cooled in October by more than forecast, offering hope that the fastest price increases in decades are ebbing and giving Federal Reserve officials room to slow down their steep interest-rate hikes.

The consumer price index was up 7.7% from a year earlier, the smallest annual advance since the start of the year and down from 8.2% in September, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. Core prices, which exclude food and energy and are regarded as a better underlying indicator of inflation, advanced 6.3%, pulling back from a 40-year high.

