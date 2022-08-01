Infowars is once again turning to bankruptcy court for refuge as Sandy Hook victims’ families near judgments against the far-right radio show and its proprietor, Alex Jones, over allegations that the school shooting never happened.
The ultimate parent of Infowars, Free Speech Systems, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday in the middle of a two-week trial in Texas over the Sandy Hook defamation claims. A separate trial in Connecticut is set to go forward in September.
In April, three corporate entities linked to Jones and Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a failed attempt to corral and settle the damages owed to Sandy Hook families.
This time, Infowars is instead highlighting the poor financial condition of the parent company. But lawyers for the families suing wasted no time in ringing alarm bells at the start of the case, calling for elevated transparency and fretting about cash transfers they view as problematic.
“There are lots of red flags circling this bankruptcy already,” Avi Moshenberg, a lawyer spearheading a fraudulent transfer lawsuit against Jones and Infowars in Texas, said in an initial Chapter 11 hearing Monday.
Free Speech Systems is seeking a special type of bankruptcy protection that allows small businesses to speed through insolvency with relatively little input from creditors. Companies are typically only allowed to utilize that kind of proceeding if they owe less than $7.5 million. The Infowars parent has more than $50 million of debt, much of it owed to an entity owned by founder Alex Jones, according to court papers.
A lawyer for the U.S. Trustee, an arm of the Justice Department that polices bankruptcy court, in the hearing said he would urge the judge overseeing the case to slow down the process. “Transparency is 100% crucial in this case,” the lawyer, Ha Minh Nguyen, said. A committee of people suing Jones and Infowars may need to be formed in the bankruptcy, Nguyen added.
Free Speech Systems syndicates the Infowars radio show – in which Jones frequently spouts conspiracy theories – and sells dietary supplements. The company generated revenue of about $65 million in 2021, most of which came from the sale of supplements, to post a net loss of about $11 million, court papers show.
“We have very serious concerns based on discovery done in Connecticut that Alex Jones has been systematically siphoning large amounts of money out of Free Speech Systems,” Alinor Sterling, an attorney representing Sandy Hook families in a defamation lawsuit, said in the hearing. Sterling’s clients intend to “participate fully” in the bankruptcy process, she said.
Meanwhile, Free Speech Systems’ chief restructuring officer, W. Marc Schwartz, is “continuing to evaluate whether the estate has causes of action to claw back any payments or distributions to Alex Jones,” he said in a sworn declaration filed in bankruptcy court.
Lawyers for Free Speech Systems did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.
The defamation trial in Texas against Jones and Free Speech Systems may conclude as early as Friday. Judges in both Texas and Connecticut have already issued default judgments against Jones after he failed to turn over documents as part of the lawsuits, but the trials will help determine damages to be awarded.
The case is Free Speech Systems LLC, 22-60043, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Victoria).
