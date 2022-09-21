Instagram influencers are trampling Australia’s canola crops

Two boys look out at canola plants growing in a field at a farm near Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 23, 2020, before the Instagram mania took hold. David Gray/ Bloomberg

The bright yellow fields of blooming canola across Australia’s western grain belt are attracting selfie-obsessed tourists, sparking fears of plants getting trampled and diseases spreading.

It’s hardly the first time that the yellow blossoms have drawn crowds, but this year there’s urgency to ensure that the Australian harvest meets expectations to help replenish global stockpiles. Increased moisture this season has also multiplied the risk of diseases spreading by about “tenfold,” said Western Australia Farmers Federation chief executive officer Trevor Whittington.

