No fraud found in 2 election cases

Former Fulton County, Ga., election worker Ruby Freeman, left, talks to her daughter Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, after Moss testified before U.S. House Select Committee’s Jan. 6 investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2022. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

State officials have formally dismissed two high-profile claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Investigators found no wrongdoing in a complaint against two Fulton County election workers whose lives were upended when former President Donald Trump falsely accused them of fraud. In a separate complaint, they also found no evidence of “pristine ballots” that fueled suspicions of election fraud.

Tribune Wire

