Iran: Deal reached on ‘most’ U.S. sanctions on sectors

Iran and the U.S. have “an agreement in place” regarding many of Washington’s sanctions on Iranian individuals and sectors, the Islamic Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of talks involving world powers in Vienna, Araghchi said a consensus had been reached over lifting sanctions that cover Iran’s energy, autos, financial and ports sectors and negotiations on remaining penalties on individuals were “ongoing”.
“Talks have reached a level of maturity, in terms of both contentious issues as well as points over which there’s agreement,” Araghchi said, according to Fars.
