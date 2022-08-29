Iran may drain offshore oil cache if nuclear deal reached

A support vessel sails alongside the crude oil tanker “Devon” as it sails through the Persian Gulf toward Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on March 23, 2018. Ali Mohammad/Bloomberg

Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out.

About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are stored on vessels in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler, while Vortexa estimates the holdings at 60 million to 70 million barrels. In addition, there are smaller volumes in onshore tanks.

