Israel’s anti-government protest movement spread its activists across the nation on Tuesday, hoping to stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from proceeding with a law that will reduce the oversight power of the judicial system.

Protesters hit train stations during the afternoon commute home after marching in the morning into the Tel Aviv stock exchange, distributing fake currency and holding signs saying “save our startup nation.” Trading wasn’t disrupted. Some 21 protesters were arrested by the afternoon, police said.

