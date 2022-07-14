Ivana Trump, ex-wife of the former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump is dead at 73.
Former President Donald Trump announced the passing of his first wife on his Truth Social media platform.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”
Police responded to her home on E. 64th Street in Manhattan at 12:40 p.m. No crime is suspected.
She was the mother to the 45th president’s daughter Ivanka, and sons Don Jr. and Eric. He called the three children her “pride and joy.”
The three children were the result of Donald and Ivana’s marriage, which began in 1977 and ended in 1992.
“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” he wrote. “Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
The couple’s dramatic divorce, which ended in infidelity, made for spectacular tabloid fodder, but the hard feelings would eventually soften.
The Daily News reported in September 2015 that she was overheard in an Upper East Side restaurant correctly predicting her ex-husband would be the nation’s next president.
Before becoming a businesswoman, the Czechoslovakia native was said to have worked as a model. She was married once before her marriage to Donald Trump, then two more times after their split.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.