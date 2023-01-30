J&J can’t use bankruptcy to end cancer suits: court

Johnson's baby powder is arranged for a photograph in Hastings on Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 22. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Johnson & Johnson can’t use bankruptcy to resolve more than 40,000 cancer lawsuits over its baby powder, a federal appeals court ruled.

The three-judge panel in Philadelphia sided with cancer victims, who argued that J&J wrongly put its specially created unit, LTL Management, under court protection to block juries around the country from hearing the lawsuits.

