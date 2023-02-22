The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Johnson & Johnson appeal, leaving intact a $302 million award against the company for misrepresenting the risks of vaginal-mesh implants to California consumers.

The rebuff is a victory for California, the first state to go to trial against the company after thousands of U.S. women sued and some products were recalled. The Supreme Court made no comment in turning away the appeal by J&J and its Ethicon unit.

