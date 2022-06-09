Jan. 6 committee promises surprises for prime-time hearing

A year and a half after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to block the transfer of presidential power, lawmakers are ready to show the country what their investigation reveals about how it all happened.
Members of the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack promise there will be surprises in a prime-time hearing Thursday that will be carried live by most of the television networks. It will be the first of at least six public hearings on the topic over coming weeks.
“We’re going to try to reach everyone that has an open mind,” Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat on the committee, said. The goal is to explain about “how in the most established democracy in the world we came so close to losing everything. And most importantly the danger that remains.”
The committee aims to distill a complex web of information — from more than 1,000 closed-door witness interviews and thousands of documents — into understandable but factually bullet-proof chunks.
Thursday’s opening will feature live testimony from a Capitol police officer injured in the melee and a documentary filmmaker who was with the far-right Proud Boys group as they breached the building. Some of the group’s leaders have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
One objective is to connect former President Donald Trump to a plan to disrupt Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification by a joint session of Congress, and show that Trump and his inner circle may have committed crimes in seeking to undo the election.
Snippets of video testimony from Trump family members and several senior White House officials will be aired during Thursday night’s hearing, aides said. Committee officials said the excerpts from their recorded depositions are among previously unseen material the panel has gathered that provide new details on the lead-up to the attack, and the attack itself.
Although the officials didn’t divulge names, those known to have sat for videoed questioning include Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence and aides to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
The committee is trying to wrap up its work and issue a report in time for the mid-term elections, when voters will be determining which party will control of Congress for the next two years.
The hearings, along with an anticipated Supreme Court decision on abortion rights, are “the two wild cards” remaining that could change an election landscape that currently heavily favors Republicans, said Joe Lockhart, a White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton and a public relations strategist.
“It does pose danger to Republicans who backed Trump and called the insurrectionists patriots and may have to answer questions on the campaign trail,” Lockhart said. Whether either will impact many voters is unclear, he said.
With most networks preparing to show the opening two-hour hearing in prime time starting at 8 p.m., pressure is on to grab and keep the audience. The outlier: Fox News, whose opinion hosts including Tucker Carlson have been prominent in casting doubt on accounts of the riot, which instead plans a “reaction special” afterward.
That might mean viewers of the top-ranked cable news programs will miss evidence turned over to the investigators of text messages to Trump aides from Fox hosts imploring Trump to stop the attack.
To start things off, the panel’s Democratic Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and the Republican Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming, will make what amounts to opening arguments, giving an overview of the hearings.
There’s also likely to be a documentary type presentation assembled with the help of James Goldston, a former president of ABC News and documentary filmmaker.
Specific topics or themes to be covered in later hearings include intelligence and security miscues and before and during the attack and how the Jan. 6 rallies ahead of the attack were organized and financed. The next two have been announced for Monday and Wednesday, both at 10 a.m.
And saving the potentially most explosive hearing for the last — on June 23, possibly also in prime time — the committee is expected to present its findings into what Trump himself was doing in the 187 minutes the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol unfolded.
The hearing will take place in the historic Cannon Caucus Room. That’s the same room government lawyer and accused communist Alger Hiss and Whittaker Chambers, a former Communist Party member, confronted each other in a public hearing before the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
Unlike past hearings, there will be no adversarial cross-examinations of witnesses by minority party members of the panel. When Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat two of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s five picks, he pulled the other three from the panel. Cheney and fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who is retiring, were both Pelosi appointees and neither were on McCarthy’s list.
Trump has called the committee’s work a partisan witch hunt and is taking particular aim at Cheney by backing her GOP primary opponent; he referred to Cheney as a leading proponent of “the insurrection hoax” at rally late last month in Wyoming.
Other Republicans are planning counter programming on Fox and other friendly outlets, seeking to sow doubt about the committee’s work. Top House Republicans have scheduled a press conference for Thursday ahead of the hearing.
“With so much information already public about January 6, what is the real purpose of these prime-time hearings?” Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in an op-ed this week in the Federalist. The “real goal with its unprecedented subpoenas and its bright-light hearings, is a repudiation of conservatism and all those who hold conservative values,” he wrote.
