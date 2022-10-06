Supporters of President Donald Trump clash with the U.S. Capitol police during a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol has scheduled its next public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13, less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress.

The session, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, is expected to be the bipartisan panel’s final one, although its leaders haven’t ruled out holding more hearings if new evidence emerges.

