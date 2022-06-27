WASHINGTON – The House panel investigating last year’s insurrection at the Capitol called a surprise hearing for Tuesday to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” according to statement.
The abruptly scheduled 1 p.m. hearing was announced Monday after the committee said last week it planned to take a pause until next month.
The committee didn’t outline the new evidence and testimony that prompted the hearing.
The committee last Thursday interviewed British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, about footage he has of former President Donald Trump after the election and leading up to the assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
Holder’s footage also has interviews with Trump family members, including Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and Eric Trump.
In a statement posted on Twitter last week, Holder said he was working on a documentary series about the final six weeks of Trump’s re-election campaign and his footage includes never-before-seen-footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol.
