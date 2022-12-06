WASHINGTON — A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will recommend criminal prosecution for people, possibly including former President Donald Trump, over efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election outcome.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters Tuesday that the panel’s probe, one of the most politically sensitive in decades, was working out details, but that it would recommend charges be brought. He declined to identify the charges or prosecution targets the panel is considering for criminal referrals.

Tribune Wire

