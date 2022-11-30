Jan. 6 report to be out by Christmas

Protesters gather inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol says the body of the final report is nearly complete and should be released before Christmas.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the committee’s report will not be completed before Congress is scheduled to leave for the month on Dec. 16, but that there is a “good possibility” it will be out before Christmas.

Tribune Wire

