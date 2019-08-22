Japanese researchers want to give your grandma a robotic monkey tail

The year is 2030.
You’ve arrived at your elderly mother’s home to pay her a visit with your chubby toddler in tow. After several minutes of watching the giggling tot crawl across the carpet, your mom decides she can’t wait any longer - she needs to feel the squishy ball of human jello in her arms.
As she bends over at the waist, her arms outstretched, you panic, suddenly remembering that she has a bad back. Just then, as her body appears ready to topple forward, a mechanical appendage uncoils from beneath her dress and stiffens behind her like a wooden plank, steadying her from a fall.
You quickly relax, wondering how you could’ve been so forgetful.
Your mother has a tail.
Though the scenario outlined above is hypothetical, it’s not exactly far-fetched. Japanese researchers at Keio University have unveiled a robotic tail that has been designed to be worn by elderly people who struggle to maintain their balance, according to Reuters.
Researchers told the wire service that the thick, one-meter device, which is worn using a harness, functions the same way a monkey or a cheetah’s tail does, by providing its owner with a counterbalance during demanding movements.
“The tail keeps balance like a pendulum,” Junichi Nabeshima, a graduate student and researcher at the university’s Embodied Media Project, told Reuters.
“When a human tilts their body one way, the tail moves in the opposite direction,” he added.
Though the experimental device is still being refined, researchers said they don’t envision it being limited to the elderly. Other applications could include helping warehouse workers carry heavy objects or adding a sense of realism to virtual reality.
“I think it would be nice to incorporate this further developed prosthetic tail into daily life, when one seeks a little more help balancing,” Nabeshima told Reuters.
