Pictured is one of the many losing tickets from a recent Powerball drawing with the New York State Lottery website, which features all the winning numbers of recent drawings. A ticket worth $1 million in Thursday's drawing was purchased at a Clayton convenience store. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

CLAYTON — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Clayton convenience store.

The New York State Lottery announced Thursday that the second prize-winning ticket was sold at Sliders Food Mart, 634 James St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.