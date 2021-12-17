FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum brigade will deploy to the Middle East next year.
The Army announced that the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, will deploy to U.S. Central Command this winter to support the U.S. commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve, the named mission to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, according to the Army Times.
Major combat operations ended when ISIS lost its territorial caliphate in 2019, but the group remains active as an insurgency. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran-backed militias in the region also continue to garner headlines.
