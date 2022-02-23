FORT DRUM — A group of Fort Drum soldiers connected with the 10th Mountain Division’s roots as alpine soldiers, as well as learned about their shared history in Colorado over the Presidents Day weekend.
Soldiers from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment and other members of the 10th Mountain Division trained and honored the legacy of the division over the weekend.
Every year on Presidents Day Weekend, Vail Legacy Days and parades honor the legacy of the division.
Sgt. Peter W. Seibert, a World War II soldier and founder of Vail Ski Resort, served as a sergeant in the 10th Mountain Division and trained as a ski instructor and alpine skier at Camp Hale, Colorado.
After being injured in combat during World War II, Sgt. Seibert returned to Colorado and later opened Vail Ski Resort, one of more than 60 ski resorts founded or managed by, or which employed head ski instructors who were 10th Mountain Division veterans.
While in Colorado over the weekend, soldiers trained with members of the 10th Special Forces Group and the 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment Colorado National Guard.
They trained on cross-country skiing, fixed-line ascents, rappelling, and patrol considerations. They conducted a “Staff Ride” to Camp Hale, where original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers trained before fighting in Italy during World War II. They also learned about the history of where the original unit trained.
