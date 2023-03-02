WATERTOWN — November’s city council race could field the largest pool of candidates in the city’s history, with 11 already expressing interest.
That’s the number of people who have picked up petitions as of Thursday to run for a four-year council seat next fall.
So far, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani and former candidates Benjamin P. Shoen and Robert T. Schorr have announced their candidacies.
Other former council candidates Jason M. Traynor, T.J. Babcock and Matthew J. “Spider” Melvin have also picked up petitions, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
The others who are circulating petitions are political newcomers Robert Kimball, Scott Garrabrant and Michael Wratchford, who recently attended council meetings to criticize the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. The eleventh resident is Cliff Lashway.
The purchase of the golf club in Thompson Park seems to be the major issue looming in the council race.
Mr. Shoen, who ran for council in 2021, said he is disgusted by the way council members Hickey, Cliff G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero handled the issue.
Calling them “bullies,” they failed to listen to “the will of the people” who opposed the deal. They also “silenced” them from speaking against the deal at a special meeting in December about it.
“They’re not willing to work together at all,” Mr. Shoen said.
He’s also disgusted with the demeanor of council meetings with frequent bickering that occurs between council members about the golf club and other issues during the past year.
“It’s awful,” he said.
With a potential field of 11 candidates, Mr. Shoen, 43, a local contractor and a resident of Academy Street, believes he has name recognition from running before and a following of people who like what he’s said about the golf club deal.
Councilman Hickey, who was elected in 2021, said he realizes that the golf club will continue to be an issue this fall.
But he thinks that people will look at acquiring the land from developer Michael E. Lundy differently in the long-term, that they saved the nine holes from development for the city forever.
They achieved the unsuccessful goal of John Thompson giving 500 acres to the city a century ago for the park, he said.
“It was lost for 100 years,” he said.
He believes that he and other current council members have accomplished a lot since he won the seat in the special election in 2021. The city is using $22 million to complete several water infrastructure projects that have been needed for decades.
Councilman Hickey was a member of a steering committee that put together the city’s new zoning laws that were passed by council last month. He supported the ongoing Thompson Park master plan and the Local Water Revitalization Program, a blueprint for development along the Black River.
He’s particularly proud of his work with Pivot and the group’s efforts to improve the situation of substance abuse in the area.
Despite the negativism of the golf club purchase, the councilman is getting more people saying they support his reelection than don’t, he said.
For Mr. Schorr, the golf club should not be an issue in the upcoming council race. That issue has been decided by the current council, he said.
“It’s a moot point,” he said.
Mr. Schorr, who ran two previous times for council, said he decided again to seek a seat on council “to serve the city.”
What does he think of his chances this time? “Maybe three times is a charm,” he said.
By the time of the election, the next council should be focused on other issues, not the golf club, Mr. Schorr said. The biggest issue, he said, is making sure that the city has safe drinking water.
The city’s water treatment plant has had issues with two byproducts from disinfection that the must be corrected. The city needs to focus on making the major improvements that will cost millions, he said.
He also said the city needs to seek new sources of revenue and do more to develop its assets, such as the Black River.
Mr. Schorr, 54, a longtime volunteer firefighter with the last 10 years with the town of Watertown Fire Department, is a driver for Cleveland Funeral Home medical transport. His family owned Schorrs’ Service Center and he is retired as a process server. He lives on LeRay Street.
Former Councilman Spaziani was the first candidate to say he will seek a seat on council. He served on the council for several months in 2021 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy.
The council has two seats up for election this year, one now held by Councilman Hickey. The other seat is opening up with Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce running for mayor.
Councilwoman Ruggiero is circulating petitions to run for mayor but has not announced her candidacy yet. Mr. Kimball has also been considering a run for mayor.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith decided not to seek reelection.
Candidates need to get 165 signatures on petitions between now and early April when they can submit them to the county board of elections.
If four or more candidates go through that process, a primary will be held in September.
