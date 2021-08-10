THERESA — A 12-year-old village resident was arrested Tuesday and charged by state police for allegedly damaging a number of headstones in the Oakwood Cemetery.
According to a news release from state police, troopers in Alexandria Bay arrested the juvenile, whose name will not be released due to their age, and charged them with first-degree cemetery desecration and second-degree criminal mischief. Both charges are felonies.
Troopers said they were investigating damage to 33 headstones at the cemetery that occurred in January. The damage cost about $3,726, according to state police.
State police said the juvenile was given an appearance ticket to appear in Jefferson County Family Court.
