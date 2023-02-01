A total of 13 people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Thirteen people were injured, including four who were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon.

The collisions occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. between the outer Massey Street overpass and Watertown Center exit in the southbound lane, town of Watertown Fire Chief David E. Johnston said. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, he said.

