13th annual Black River Watershed Conference set for June 14

CARTHAGE — Providing information on about issues that affect the Black River, the 13th annual Black River Watershed Conference will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at Zero Dock Street Restaurant and Bar, 130 Canal St.
The annual event is organized by the New York State Tug Hill Commission, the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6. The conference stems from the completion of the Black River Watershed Management Plan in 2010. It is meant to bring together stakeholders in the watershed to provide them with an opportunity to learn about issues that affect the Black River and how to become better stewards of the river.
This year’s conference will feature speakers on topics including invasive species, the Black River Adaptive Modeling project, Soil and Water Conservation District projects, emerging contaminants including PFAS and road salt research.
The Black River Watershed includes more than 60 communities in Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, and Oneida counties. While each community’s character is unique and has its own diverse needs, they all share the Black River and the desire to keep it, its tributaries and its watershed healthy and vibrant. Anyone interested in the Black River is invited to learn about water quality improvement projects in local communities.
“Water has always drawn people to it – it is not only a source of drinking water, but also provides food, can be used to irrigate crops, is a medium for transportation and a source of economic activity. Given all the benefits that water provides, it should come as no surprise that communities are seeking ways to maintain high water quality while also balancing the need for economic growth and development,”states the Black River Watershed Management Plan.
Sign in and continental breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with presentations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The New York State Tug Hill Commission is a non-regulatory state agency charged with helping local governments, organizations, and citizens shape the future of the region, especially its environment and economy. The commission uses a grassroots approach to build local capacity and provide technical assistance in land use planning, community development, and natural resource management.
