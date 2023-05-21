13th annual Black River Watershed Conference set for June 14

CARTHAGE — Providing information on about issues that affect the Black River, the 13th annual Black River Watershed Conference will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at Zero Dock Street Restaurant and Bar, 130 Canal St.

The annual event is organized by the New York State Tug Hill Commission, the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District and the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6. The conference stems from the completion of the Black River Watershed Management Plan in 2010. It is meant to bring together stakeholders in the watershed to provide them with an opportunity to learn about issues that affect the Black River and how to become better stewards of the river.

