CHAMPION — A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after the snowmobile he was riding Thursday collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 126.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the teenager was driving a snowmobile when he apparently attempted to pass over Route 126, then collided with the tractor-trailer. When the snowmobile struck the semi, it appears it slid back and struck a third vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
It appears the teenager suffered a back injury and minor bleeding but was conscious when he was taken from the scene. It appears no one else was taken in an ambulance.
The father of the teen did provide operator safety course certificates for his son.
