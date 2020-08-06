SACKETS HARBOR — A 15-year-old was airlifted to Syracuse on Thursday after his grandmother said he was driving his dirt bike alongside a corn field on County Route 66 when he turned a corner and crashed into a man mowing his lawn.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Rhonda Knowlton got a phone call by her neighbor. The neighbor told her he was mowing his lawn when her grandson crashed into him with his dirt bike.
“He goes ‘you need to get down here quickly,’” Ms. Knowlton said.
She said it appears her grandson was riding alongside one of her corn fields, running parallel with the road and approaching a corner. The neighbor was right around the corner when her grandson turned, and they collided.
State police, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Sackets Harbor fire were dispatched to the scene. As responders treated the teenager, a helicopter landed in a field across the road. Ms. Knowlton said her grandson was going to be airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with what appears to be a broken femur and deep gashes on his knee.
“He was wearing his helmet thank God,” she said. “It’s still so hard when it’s a grandson.”
Ms. Knowlton said her grandson just got the dirt bike a few weeks ago, and his first concern was his job on the farm.
“It’s a freak accident,” she said. “And the first thing he said when he went down was ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not going to be able to work.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.