CARTHAGE — A 15-year-old who was apparently hearing impaired was struck by a vehicle Thursday while riding his bike on South Washington Street.
Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber said the teenager wasn’t able to answer questions at the scene because, according to the officer there, it appeared he was hearing impaired. As a result, the information police have now is according to the driver who hit the teen, since there were no other witnesses.
Mr. Huber said the driver, at about 2:30 p.m., was traveling north on the roadway when the teenager crossed in front of him.
“The driver said he didn’t have enough time to even hit the breaks,” Mr. Huber said.
The teenager was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with a head injury, and an interpreter apparently joined him, Mr. Huber said.
The teenager suffered a semi-serious injury, but was likely going to be released by Saturday, Mr. Huber said.
The crash is still under investigation.
