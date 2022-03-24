PAMELIA — Smoke could be seen a mile or so out from a structure fire at a sugar shack at 26741 Perch Lake Road in Pamelia, which resulted in a 16-year-old being airlifted to Syracuse Thursday afternoon.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry E. Faulk Jr. said that people were beginning to start processing maple syrup when the fire began.
The teen had “significant” burns, Chief Faulk said.
“As soon as the ambulance got here, we threw him in the ambulance, got him to the helicopter, which they ended up rerouting to Adams Center to fly out to Syracuse because of his nature of injuries,” Chief Faulk said. He said the victim also had damage to his lungs, but was able to speak.
Chief Faulk said he didn’t believe the injuries would be life-threatening.
“He’s going to be hurting for a little bit,” Chief Faulk said. He added that responders are “praying” for a “good recovery.”
No one else and no animals were injured in the blaze.
The fire did spread to a nearby camper, but Chief Faulk called it “nothing major.”
The property is owned by Paula R. Rastley, according to Jefferson County property records.
The main sugar shack was deemed a total loss.
Traffic on Perch Lake Road was reduced to one lane while crews worked to put out the fire.
Pamelia, Northpole, Glen Park, Brownville, Evans Mills, Great Bend, Black River and Calcium fire departments responded to the scene, with Philadelphia Fire Department on standby.
