PAMELIA — One of the people airlifted to Syracuse after the truck they were in struck a tree on Saturday has died.
In a press release sent Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Reid A. Rajner, a 16-year-old from Theresa.
Mr. Rajner was the rear passenger in the 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 19-year-old Bryce A. Rajner, also of Theresa. Madelyn A. Countryman, 18, of Theresa, was the front seat passenger.
The older Mr. Rajner remains hospitalized at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he and the younger Mr. Rajner were airlifted following the crash at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Perch Lake Road.
Ms. Countryman was treated at Samaritan Medical Center following the crash, and sheriff’s office officials said she has been released.
Sheriff’s deputies said Saturday that the truck the three teens were traveling in lost control on a slippery part of Perch Lake Road, between Keyser Road and Country Route 16. The truck careened into a tree off the side of the road, wrapping it’s drivers side almost entirely around a tree.
In Sunday’s release, sheriff’s deputies said icy road conditions are still the expected “primary contributing factor” to the road accident.
