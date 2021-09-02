BLACK RIVER — A 17-year-old was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse after a crash Thursday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10 a.m., a male driver was heading southwest on Route 971V when he began turning left into a driveway. As he was stopped, another vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old female, rear-ended his vehicle.
The 17-year-old’s vehicle then began rolling backward, so it appears she and a passenger, also a 17-year-old female, decided to bail out of the car. The 17-year-old driver reported having neck pain and was airlifted to the Syracuse hospital. Her passenger reported having knee pain and could have been taken by a family member to a hospital to be checked out.
The male driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
