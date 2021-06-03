WATERTOWN — Aaron S. Fuller, 19, of 168 Sterling St., was charged by city police Wednesday with aggravated cruelty to animals after he allegedly killed a cat Tuesday.
At about 7 p.m. at his listed residence, Mr. Fuller allegedly threw an orange and white kitten against a wall and then held a metal mop handle against its neck until it died.
He was arrested Wednesday, charged with the felony and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
