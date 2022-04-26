RODMAN — A 19-year-old farmhand has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian last year.
Garrett D. Fuller, 19, of Mannsville, was charged by state police on Monday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class D felony, and failure to keep right.
It was around 3:00 p.m. on May 21, when state police say Mr. Fuller was driving a 2003 Ford pickup truck — owned by the farm he worked for — down Freeman Creek Road in the town of Rodman.
Jack L. Keller, a spokesperson for state police, said it appears Mr. Fuller fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in him striking Virginia A. Galaydick, 69. Mrs. Galaydick lived on Freeman Creek Road and was on her daily walk.
Mr. Fuller then drove back to the farm where he worked. At some point, according to Trooper Keller, the farm manager noticed damage to the hood and headlight of the pickup truck Mr. Fuller was driving. When he asked about the damage, Mr. Fuller said he went off the road, but thought he struck a fence post.
The manager, Mr. Fuller and another employee then went back to the scene to fix the supposed post, and that’s when they found Ms. Galaydick deceased, Trooper Keller said.
Mr. Fuller was then evaluated at the scene by a state police drug recognition expert and showed no signs of any drug or alcohol impairment. He was not injured.
State troopers conducted a collision reconstruction and forensics identification investigation and took their time going through the evidence, which is why Mr. Fuller was charged nearly a year after the crash.
