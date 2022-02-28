ONEIDA — A Fort Drum man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly had sexual contact with a 13-year-old child in the City of Rome.
Ethan Daubenspeck, 19, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual attack, a class D felony. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Daubenspeck allegedly arranged to meet with the female child on the night of Feb. 26 after exchanging information on dating and social media sites. He then allegedly had sexual contact with the child at her residence in Rome and was discovered by her mother.
Mr. Daubenspeck, who is originally from Furlong, Pa., was arraigned and remanded in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the child and services have been offered to the child through the Child Advocacy Center.
