WATERTOWN — A 19-year-old appeared to suffer only minor injuries after the Ford F-150 he was driving north on Route 37 lost control Tuesday morning, traveled into the oncoming lane and then flipped into the ditch.
The Northpole Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police were dispatched to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the teenager lost control due to the weather conditions, veered into the southbound lane and then caught a road edge, resulting in the rollover. The truck came to rest upside down. There was a Domino’s driver traveling in the southbound lane that narrowly missed the F-150.
It appeared to law enforcement on scene that the lacerations on the driver’s hands were minor. Medical first responders were evaluating him, deciding whether to take him to Samaritan Medical Center. The route had been reduced to one lane.
